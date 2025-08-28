Senior citizen in TN deceive by Fraudster which pretend as ED officer

Chennai, Aug 28: A massive hunt has been launched by cybercrime police in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur after fraudsters posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conned an 81-year-old man of Rs 13.50 lakh in a sophisticated WhatsApp scam.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Kunjithapadam, a resident of Tiruvarur, received a WhatsApp call a few days ago from an unknown person who claimed to be an ED officer.

The caller, speaking in an authoritative tone, demanded details of his bank account and alleged that the octogenarian had carried out “illegal financial transactions”.

When the elderly man denied the allegations, the fraudster intensified the threats, warning that action would be taken against him unless he paid a penalty.

The caller further threatened that the case would be escalated to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). To make the scam appear authentic, the gang also sent him bank account details, instructing him to transfer the “fine” immediately.

Frightened and anxious about possible legal action, Kunjithapadam complied and transferred a total of Rs 13.50 lakh to the accounts provided.

Once the money was received, the fraudsters switched off their phones, cutting off all contact.

Realising he had been duped, the senior citizen informed his two sons, both working abroad, about the incident.

Alarmed, they filed a complaint with the Special Branch police. The case was subsequently forwarded to the district cybercrime police.

Based on the complaint, the cybercrime wing registered a case and initiated a search to trace the culprits. Investigators are now analysing the phone numbers and bank account details used by the fraudsters, and efforts are on to track the money trail.

Police officials have also urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal or financial details over phone calls or WhatsApp messages, stressing that government agencies never demand payments or threaten individuals in this manner.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of cyber fraud targeting senior citizens, who are often vulnerable to intimidation and deception.

Authorities have appealed to families to educate elderly members about such scams and to report suspicious calls immediately.

--IANS