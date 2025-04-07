Sends wrong message: Sajad Lone slams Omar-Rijiju meet post-Waqf Bill passage

Jammu, April 7: Sajad Lone, President of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, on Monday slammed J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for meeting Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju following the passage of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Rijiju, who is on a visit to Srinagar, was seen taking a morning walk in the famous Tulip Garden, accompanied by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The two were also joined by National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah during the walk.

Reacting sharply, Lone told IANS, "Being the only Muslim majority province in India, the least the Muslim community in India deserved was for the Chief Minister to stay away from Rijiju, who passed this Bill, as a mark of protest."

"There was no need to meet him. It sends a very wrong message," he added.

Earlier in the day, Lone posted pictures from the meeting on social media platform X, writing, "The least Muslims of India deserved was that in J and K, the only Muslim majority province in India, the CM as a mark of protest stays away from Mr Kiren Rijiju, who presented the Waqf Bill."

"Instead he tags along Farooq sahib as well. What a shame," he added.

Meanwhile, following the interaction, Minister Rijiju posted on X: "A refreshing morning walk amid the vibrant hues of the Tulip Garden, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, with Hon'ble CM Shri Omar Abdullah ji and also glad to meet Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahab. Nature at its finest and conversations filled with warmth & vision, a truly special morning."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Rijiju and Omar Abdullah jointly inaugurated the Lok Sanvardhan Parv in Srinagar, an event that celebrated the region's rich cultural and artistic legacy while also addressing its unique challenges.

During the same visit, both leaders toured the Tulip Garden, which is currently open to the public and holds the distinction of being Asia's largest tulip display.

Additionally, Lone reiterated his party's stance on the Waqf Bill, stating that the People's Conference supports open discussion on the issue.

"We are in favour of discussion, and we will discuss this as the Act is not yet sub judice -- the petition is not accepted yet," he said.