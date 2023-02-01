Self proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu sentenced to life in 2013 rape case

Guwahati, Feb 1: Asaram Bapu, a self-proclaimed godman, was given life sentence on Tuesday by a sessions court in Gandhinagar in a 2013 rape case brought by a female disciple.

The court stated that he had committed a "very serious crime" against society and should be punished "to the fullest extent" in order to stop the exploitation of religious people.

Judge DK Soni of the additional sessions also ordered a fine of 50,000 rupees on Asaram to be paid as restitution to the survivor.

In 2013, the survivor from Surat filed a lawsuit against Asaram Bapu and six other people for raping and forcibly imprisoning her at his ashram in Ahmedabad between 2001 and 2006.

The court declared the self-proclaimed godman guilty on Monday under sections 376 (2)(C) for rape and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code.