Security forces dismantle major Maoist network in Jharkhand operations

Ranchi, Sep 15: In a year of relentless counter-insurgency operations, the elite 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) has emerged as a formidable force against Maoists in Jharkhand.

With precision, courage, and tactical brilliance, the unit has dismantled key elements of the insurgent network, marking 2025 as a turning point in the region’s fight against left-wing extremism.

Throughout the year, 209 CoBRA neutralised 20 hardcore Maoists, striking at the very heart of the movement’s leadership.

Among those eliminated were two Central Committee Members -- the highest rung of Naxal command -- along with two BJSAC (Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee) Members, four Zonal Committee Members (ZCMs), two Sub-Zonal Committee Members (SZCMs), and three Area Committee Members (ACMs).

These figures were not just foot soldiers but strategic planners, recruiters, and enforcers whose absence has left a vacuum in the insurgent hierarchy.

In addition to these neutralisations, the unit apprehended three Maoists alive, including one SZCM, one ACM (area committee member), and a cadre.

These arrests have yielded critical intelligence, further weakening the operational capabilities of the remaining factions and sowing fear among their ranks.

The scale of material recovery underscores the intensity of the operations. CoBRA troops seized 32 sophisticated automatic weapons, 345 kilograms of explosives, 88 detonators, and over 2,500 rounds of live ammunition. The haul also included large quantities of war-like stores, indicating the extent of militarisation within the Naxal infrastructure.

Beyond combat engagements, the unit successfully dismantled 18 Naxal hideouts and destroyed 39 bunkers.

These actions have crippled the insurgents’ ability to regroup, plan ambushes, and store arms, effectively severing their logistical backbone.

Security analysts view these achievements not only as tactical victories but as strategic milestones.

By targeting leadership, disrupting supply chains, and reclaiming territory, 209 CoBRA has delivered a decisive blow to Maoists in Jharkhand.

The morale among security forces is high, while the insurgent movement reels from the loss of its core leadership and operational assets.

As the year closes, the success of 209 CoBRA stands as a testament to the power of coordinated intelligence, ground-level grit, and unwavering commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region.

--IANS