Security beefed up outside PM's residence amid AAP's protest call

Guwahati, March 26: In response to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) call for a demonstration on Tuesday, the Delhi Police have increased security outside the Prime Minister's residence and at surrounding metro stations.

According to officials, security has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area and no permission has been given to the AAP to hold the protest.

“Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

Reportedly, a large number of security personnel, including paramilitary forces, were seen deployed at Patel Chowk after a call was given by the AAP to gather here before the march.

The Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road, and Teen Murti Marg. They further advised them to use public transport and carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.

According to reports, the security arrangements and the advisory were made following AAP Minister Gopal Rai's announcement on Tuesday about the party's intention to hold a "gherao" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in protest against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Minister Rai also stated that there will be a "mega protest" across the country.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in the excise police case and was later sent to ED custody till March 28 by a Delhi court. However, the AAP leader has denied the charges made against him and stated that the Central government, led by the BJP, is "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".