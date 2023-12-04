Section 144 imposed in Puducherry as cyclone 'Michaung' approaches

Guwahati, Dec 4:As cyclone ‘Michaung’ is expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, the district administration of Puducherry imposed Section 144 of the IPC on the coastal areas close to the seashore.

In order to prevent any outward incidents, the district administration prohibited the movement of people from 7 p.m. on December 3 until 6 p.m. on December 5.

According to reports, if any person violates any of the rules, then he/she shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to six months.