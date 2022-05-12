Section 144 back in riot-hit MP's Khargone

Bhopal, May 12: Section 144 has been re-imposed in the riot-hit Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh as a preventive measure.

A notification issued jointly by the district administration and the police on Wednesday stated that no rallies, processions, Jagarans and shobha yatras or political rallies will be allowed in the district till July 10.

It came a week after the administration had lifted curfew from the riot-hit area claiming that the situation had returned to normal in the district. Last time section 144 was imposed was on April 11, a day after communal violence broke out in the district during the Navratri festival.

Restrictions were re-imposed a day after a group Muslim women took out a rally in accusing the police of harassing women and arresting the people without proper verification. A delegation of Muslim women on Tuesday staged a protest at SP office alleging that police have arrested children and senior citizens.

"Police are barging into houses of Muslims and arresting men and children. They are harassing women as well. We are living in a fearful situation," a Muslim woman told reporters.

While Muslim women alleged harassment by police in the name of arrests-searching, ASP-Khargone, Neeraj Chaurasia assured of befitting action. Chauaria further informed that the administration is currently engaged in efforts for peace in Khargone, which recently witnessed communal riots.

Notably, as many as 182 people have so far been arrested in 72 cases registered in connection with the violence. Among the injured was SP Siddharth Choudhary, who was hit by a bullet in his leg. Police arrested a man, identified as Mohsin aka Waseem, for the firing incident.

Communal clashes broke out in Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10, leading to violence, with incidents of Arson and stone-pelting. A curfew was imposed immediately.