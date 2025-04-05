SC’s observations on Guv’s role in VC appointments misinterpreted: Bengal Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, April 5: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has expressed strong displeasure over what he termed as a misinterpretation of the Supreme Court’s recent observations on the Governor’s authority in appointing vice-chancellors of state universities.

In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Friday night, the Governor's office refuted reports suggesting that the Supreme Court had rebuked the Governor -- who also serves as the Chancellor of state universities -- over the appointment process.

“It is seen that, in a section of the media, there has been unfortunate reportage and misinterpretation of the proceedings of the Hon’ble Supreme Court on 02.04.2025 in regard to Special Leave Petition (C) No. 17403 of 2023; THE STATE OF WEST BENGAL -VERSUS - DR. SANAT KUMAR GHOSH & ORS,” the statement read.

The Raj Bhavan categorically denied claims that the court had given the Governor two weeks to appoint full-time vice-chancellors in 17 state-run universities or that it had warned of stepping in if he failed to do so.

“This is far from the truth and appears to be a narrative deliberately floated with questionable intent. While Raj Bhavan has refrained from commenting on Hon’ble Court proceedings or in-camera observations, this unverified reportage has compelled us to present a candid picture of the proceedings,” the statement said.

The Governor’s office clarified that vice-chancellors had already been appointed in 19 universities, and in the case of the remaining 17, the Governor had raised “valid reservations” -- submitted in a sealed cover -- regarding the candidates recommended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

These objections, the statement said, were based on “due diligence, including a review of background and antecedents of the candidates, and inputs from credible sources in the field.”

The statement also noted that since the case was taken up out of turn, the Attorney General of India could not be present, and the sealed covers containing the Governor’s remarks could not be submitted to the court.

“In the absence of these submissions, the Hon’ble Court, after hearing the counsel, merely expressed its hope that the Governor would be able to clear the pending appointments within two weeks. It added that failing this, the court would take a view on the matter at the next hearing,” the statement said.

The Governor’s office asserted that the court proceedings neither indicted the Chancellor nor limited his authority to reject recommendations for the Universities or give an ‘ultimatum’.

“Far from that the Apex Court has given discretion to the Hon'ble Chancellor to take appropriate decisions as he deemed fit,” the statement read.