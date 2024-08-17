Schools, colleges to remain closed today; internet services suspended in Udaipur

Jaipur, Aug 17: Amid the communal tension which flared up in Rajasthan's Udaipur after a class 10 student stabbed a minor boy at a government school, the district administration has announced that all schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Saturday. The District Magistrate has also imposed Section 144 as well as issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the city.

The district administration has also suspended internet services for the next 24 hours from 10 p.m. on Friday which will continue till Saturday. Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt has issued an order to shut down internet services in Bedla, Badgaon, Balicha, Debari, Eklingpura, Kanpur, Dhikali and Bhuwana areas in Udaipur for 24 hours from Friday.

The time for restoration of services can also be extended as per the need, said sources. However, the lease line services will remain operational during this time. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Jawahar Singh Bedham, said that the student injured in the clash is being treated in a hospital under the supervision of senior doctors.

"Our priority is to save the child's life. The Chief Minister is keeping an eye on the incident. I am constantly in touch with the district administration. The government will take strict action against the criminals. Appeal to all to maintain peace." A fight between two school students led to communal tension in Udaipur on Friday.

One of the injured students, Devraj, was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The accused student who fled soon after attacking his classmate has been detained and an investigation is underway, said District Collector Arvind Poswal. As a mark of protest, Hindu organisations appealed to shopkeepers to shut their shops in Chetak Circle, Hathipol, Ashwini Bazaar, Bapu Bazaar and Ghantaghar areas. The traders shut down their shops.

Protesting against the attack, the mob pelted stones and ransacked a shopping mall. Vehicles were set on fire and large police force was deputed to avert any further untoward incident. The police had to resort to a lathicharge to disperse the enraged mob. District Collector Poswal has urged the people not to pay attention to rumours.

He along with Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal reached the MB Hospital where the injured student is undergoing treatment. The boy will recover soon, said Poswal. Most of the markets have been closed. Police teams are monitoring the situation closely.