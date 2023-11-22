SC warns Patanjali Ayurved to stop publishing ‘misleading’ claims

Guwahati, Nov 22: Issuing a stern warning to the company co-founded by Baba Ramdev, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Patanjali Ayurved to immediately stop publishing ‘misleading’ claims and advertisements about its medicines as a cure for several diseases.

While hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), a bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra emphasized that the issue could not be reduced to a debate between allopathy medicines and Ayurvedic products.

Justice Amanullah said, “All false and misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved have to stop immediately. This Court will take such infractions very seriously, and will consider imposing costs of up to Rs. 1 crore on every product regarding which a false claim is made that it can cure a particular disease.”

This come after IMA filed a plea alleging that the company was making a smear campaign against COVID-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.