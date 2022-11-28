84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

SC seeks replies of Centre, states on PIL for free sanitary pads for girls studying in govt schools

By PTI
SC seeks replies of Centre, states on PIL for free sanitary pads for girls studying in govt schools
X

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, states and Union territories (UTs) on a PIL seeking issuance of directions for providing free sanitary pads to girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the plea of social activist Jaya Thakur, a Madhya Pradesh-based doctor, and issued notices to the central government and all the states and UTs.

The top court also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter, saying the petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
SC seeks replies of Centre, states on PIL for free sanitary pads for girls studying in govt schools

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, states and Union territories (UTs) on a PIL seeking issuance of directions for providing free sanitary pads to girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the plea of social activist Jaya Thakur, a Madhya Pradesh-based doctor, and issued notices to the central government and all the states and UTs.

The top court also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter, saying the petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X