SC seeks answer from NTA over alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak

Guwahati, June 11: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, seeking a response to a plea pertaining to irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) examination 2024.

Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the bench commented that the "sanctity has been affected," necessitating answers from the NTA.

Moreover, the court declined to stay the counselling process for admissions in MBBS, BDS and other courses for successful candidates.

The case is scheduled for further hearing on July 8.

NEET-UG exams, administered by the NTA, are crucial for admissions to various medical and related courses in both government and private institutions nationwide. NEET-UG 2024 took place on May 5, with results announced on June 4.

Meanwhile, several petitions have been lodged in the Supreme Court regarding the NTA's decision to grant grace marks to several NEET-UG 2024 candidates.