SC rejects SBI’s extension plea in Electoral Bond case; orders disclosure by March 12

Guwahati, March 11: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the State Bank of India's (SBI) request for an extension in disclosing details of electoral bonds, directing the bank to reveal the information by the close of business hours on March 12.

In a landmark decision on February 15, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud declared the Centre's electoral bonds scheme “unconstitutional”, mandating the disclosure of donors, donation amounts, and recipients by March 13.

Despite this, the SBI sought an extension until June 30, citing the complexity of the decoding process and the need to maintain donor anonymity.

The top court has also asked the Election Commission of India to put information about electoral bonds on its website by March 15.



