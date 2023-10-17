SC rejects plea seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage in India

Guwahati, Oct 17: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday rejected pleas seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage in the country. The court also maintained that it can't make law but only interpret it and it is for the Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act.

Following a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex unions, the apex court issued its ruling. The arguments were being heard by the five-judge Constitutional bench, which comprised Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha.

The five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud unanimously held that queer couples do not have an unqualified right to marriage.

The petitions argued that specific clauses in the Hindu Marriage Act, Foreign Marriage Act, Special Marriage Act, and other marriage laws are unconstitutional because they forbid same-sex couples from getting married, or alternatively, to read these clauses broadly to encompass same-sex marriage.