SC refuses to cancel NEET-UG 2024 exam

Guwahati, July 23: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against re-test of NEET-UG 2024 exam citing ‘absence of material’ to show sanctity of entire exam was affected.

“Data on record is not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper which would indicate a disruption of the sanctity of the exam,” said CJI, DY Chandrachud in its final verdict for the controversial NEET-UG 2024 case.

“The cancellation of NEET is neither justified nor required on the basis of the materials available on record,” added the CJI.

Conducting a re-test for NEET UG of this year would have serious consequences for the 24 lakh students who appeared in this exam, the top court observed.

Earlier today, the CBI informed the Supreme Court that the NEET-UG 2024 exam paper was leaked on May 5, 2024, the day of the exam. The leak occurred in Hazaribagh and the paper was subsequently transmitted to Patna, the investigating agency disclosed to the top court.

The NEET-UG for this year was held on May 5, with over 23.33 lakh students participating across 4,750 centres located in 571 cities, including 14 overseas locations.