SC raises alarm over seizure of journalists’ digital devices, calls for improved guidelines

Guwahati, Nov 7: The Supreme Court expressed serious concern on Tuesday regarding the confiscation of digital devices belonging to journalists, urging the Centre to establish improved guidelines for regulating the authority of investigative agencies.

The Foundation for Media Professionals, in its petition to the apex court, sought safeguards against unjustified interference by law enforcement and the creation of comprehensive protocols for the search and seizure of digital equipment.

Calling this a very dangerous situation, the bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia emphasised the urgency of better guidelines, deeming the situation very precarious. This petition follows the October 3 raids by Delhi Police's Special Cell on the residences of 46 journalists, editors, writers, and professionals associated with the online news portal NewClick.

In response, various media organisations, including the Press Club of India, Digipub News India Foundation, and Indian Women Press Corps, wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud in October, urging for guidelines on police seizures of journalists' electronic devices. The raids led to the arrest of two individuals under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The letter emphasised that a significant portion of journalists in India now work under the threat of retaliation and stressed the importance of the judiciary upholding the fundamental truth that we are all accountable to the Constitution. The court is scheduled to resume the hearing on December 6.