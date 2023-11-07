SC proposes 3 High Court Chief Justices as judges of Apex court

Guwahati, Nov 7: Three names of Chief Justices of three High Courts have been recommended by the Supreme Court for elevation as judges of the apex court.

The names that have been proposed are:

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta

High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma

Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih

The Collegium, in its resolution, specified that the criteria used to assess the judges under consideration included their merit, performance, seniority, social background and many other relevant factors.

According to reports, the Supreme Court is dealing with a huge backlog of cases, which has increased the workload of the judges and necessitated a full-strength court.