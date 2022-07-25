84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

SC notice to Centre on plea to conduct delimitation exercise in four North Eastern states

By PTI
SC notice to Centre on plea to conduct delimitation exercise in four North Eastern states
X

Photo: IANS

New Delhi, Jul 25: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and others on a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India to conduct delimitation exercise in four North Eastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland -- as per the Representation of People's Act, 1950.

A bench comprising Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Chief Election Commissioner, and others on the plea filed by the Delimitation Demand Committee.

The plea has also sought directions to constitute a Delimitation Commission in terms of the provision under the Delimitation Act, 2002 and Section 8A of the Representation of Peoples (Amendment) Act, 1956.

The petition contended that the delimitation exercise has not been carried out for the last 51 years in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.

PTI


More in Entertainment
10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Next Story
Similar Posts
DGCA audit to focus on availability of sufficient, suitably qualified and experienced manpower
25 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: With a focus on the availability of sufficient and suitably qualified and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

AAP takes fight to Parliament over liquor policy issue
25 July 2022 8:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: After the Delhi LG ordered a CBI probe in the liquor policy, the AAP has taken...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Chinese fighter jets continue efforts to provoke India at LAC
25 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: Chinese fighter jets are continuing efforts to provoke the Indian forces...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 16,866 new Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths
25 July 2022 6:25 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: In the last 24 hours, India reported 16,866 new Covid-19 cases, a decline...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
25 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Monkeypox: Centre holds high-level meeting as India's tally climbs
2022-07-24T19:31:14+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 24: The Centre on Sunday held a high-level review meeting after a 34-year-old man...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi man tests positive for monkeypox, patient has no history of foreign travel
24 July 2022 8:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 24: A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CBSE exam results of overseas Indian schools touch lowest level since 2019
24 July 2022 7:58 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 24: Overseas schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 20,279 new COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid deaths in 24 hours: Centre
24 July 2022 4:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 24: With 20,279 new coronavirus infections being reported, India's tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Daughters are not liability, says SC on maintenance matter
23 July 2022 10:46 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Daughters are no liability, the Supreme Court has said while dealing with a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kangaroo courts by media affecting health of democracy: CJI Ramana
23 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Ranchi, Jul 23: Agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts
23 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Climate change and ill-planned human interventions in the Himalayas have...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Students forced to reach school in MP dist by crossing river on ropes
23 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), July 23: A video has been making the rounds on social media in which the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC notice to Centre on plea to conduct delimitation exercise in four North Eastern states

New Delhi, Jul 25: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and others on a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India to conduct delimitation exercise in four North Eastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland -- as per the Representation of People's Act, 1950.

A bench comprising Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Chief Election Commissioner, and others on the plea filed by the Delimitation Demand Committee.

The plea has also sought directions to constitute a Delimitation Commission in terms of the provision under the Delimitation Act, 2002 and Section 8A of the Representation of Peoples (Amendment) Act, 1956.

The petition contended that the delimitation exercise has not been carried out for the last 51 years in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.

PTI


More in Entertainment
10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Similar Posts
DGCA audit to focus on availability of sufficient, suitably qualified and experienced manpower
25 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: With a focus on the availability of sufficient and suitably qualified and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

AAP takes fight to Parliament over liquor policy issue
25 July 2022 8:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: After the Delhi LG ordered a CBI probe in the liquor policy, the AAP has taken...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Chinese fighter jets continue efforts to provoke India at LAC
25 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: Chinese fighter jets are continuing efforts to provoke the Indian forces...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 16,866 new Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths
25 July 2022 6:25 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: In the last 24 hours, India reported 16,866 new Covid-19 cases, a decline...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
25 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Monkeypox: Centre holds high-level meeting as India's tally climbs
2022-07-24T19:31:14+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 24: The Centre on Sunday held a high-level review meeting after a 34-year-old man...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi man tests positive for monkeypox, patient has no history of foreign travel
24 July 2022 8:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 24: A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CBSE exam results of overseas Indian schools touch lowest level since 2019
24 July 2022 7:58 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 24: Overseas schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 20,279 new COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid deaths in 24 hours: Centre
24 July 2022 4:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 24: With 20,279 new coronavirus infections being reported, India's tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Daughters are not liability, says SC on maintenance matter
23 July 2022 10:46 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Daughters are no liability, the Supreme Court has said while dealing with a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kangaroo courts by media affecting health of democracy: CJI Ramana
23 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Ranchi, Jul 23: Agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts
23 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Climate change and ill-planned human interventions in the Himalayas have...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Students forced to reach school in MP dist by crossing river on ropes
23 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), July 23: A video has been making the rounds on social media in which the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X