SC issues contempt notice to Patanjali over 'misleading' advertisements

In a significant move, the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to yoga guru Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director, Acharya Balkrishna, over the continuous publication of misleading advertisements.

Guwahati, Feb 28:

The apex court banned the company from advertising any product related to diseases or other medical conditions till the next date of listing.

Justices Hima Kohli and A. Amanullah criticised the company during the hearing for releasing advertisements despite previous court orders issued last year.

The Supreme Court pulled up the Patanjali conglomerate while hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The matter will be heard next on March 19, 2024.