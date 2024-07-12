SC grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

Guwahati, July 12: The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case on Friday.

The apex court, while referring to his petition challenging the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has sent the case to a larger bench.

While granting bail, the apex court maintained that an arrest cannot be made only because someone is being questioned.

"Arvind Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for more than 90 days. He is an elected leader, and it is upto him whether he wants to continue in the role or not," the court said in its ruling.

Although he has been granted bail, Kejriwal will stay in Tihar jail because the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also detained him in relation to the corruption case involving the purported liquor policy case.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in a case related to a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021–22.