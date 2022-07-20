84 years of service to the nation
National

SC grants bail to Zubair, says 'power of arrest should be used sparingly'

By IANS
SC grants bail to Zubair, says power of arrest should be used sparingly
Source: Twitter

New Delhi, July 20: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in the six FIRs registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: "There is no reason for deprivation of liberty of the petitioner...to be released on interim bail in each FIR (UP FIRs)...power of arrest should be used sparingly..."

The bench said SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, to investigate the UP FIRs, is rendered redundant and is disbanded.

It added that Zubair can move the Delhi High Court for quashing of the FIRs.

During the hearing, senior advocate Garima Prasad, representing the UP government, argued that Zubair gets paid for the tweets and the more malicious the tweets, the more payment he gets. The counsel added that Zubair had got close to Rs 2 crore and he is not a journalist. Zubair's counsel advocate Vrinda Grover called the cases an orchestrated investigation for stifling dissent.

The top court said, "No justification to keep him in continued custody and subject him to endless rounds of custody". It also clubbed all the FIRs against Zubair, and transferred all cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi Police.

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Opposition parties protest against GST hike, raise slogans against govt in Parliament premises
20 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest in Parliament premises against...

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,45,654
20 July 2022 5:45 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: India added 20,557 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Intruder from Pak crossed border with 11-inch knife to kill Nupur Sharma, say Raj cops
20 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

Jaipur, July 20: A Pakistani national, who was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) from...

SC protects Nupur Sharma from arrest in FIRs over her remarks on Prophet
19 July 2022 11:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said no coercive action should be taken against...

PETA calls for ban on dogs being bred for fighting
19 July 2022 9:40 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 19: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to...

'Let us have a considered view of HC', SC sends plea challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC
19 July 2022 8:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred all the writ petitions challenging the...

Maharashtra: 7 e-bikes gutted in Pune showroom blaze
19 July 2022 5:39 AM GMT

Pune, Jul 19: At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom in Maharashtra's Pune city were...

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline, 15,528 new cases reported
19 July 2022 5:04 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 19: India logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

RBI seeks regulations on cryptocurrencies: Sitharaman in LS
18 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that the...

In a first, IIM Raipur overturns gender equation by admitting more girls than boys
18 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: While giving gender parity a big boost, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)...

Second case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
18 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 18: A 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested...

Rainfall activity likely to increase in Northwest and Northeast part of India
18 July 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: In its latest weather briefing, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has...

Voting begins to elect new President of India
18 July 2022 6:16 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Voting for electing the new President of India began on Monday in Parliament....

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Opposition parties protest against GST hike, raise slogans against govt in Parliament premises
20 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest in Parliament premises against...

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,45,654
20 July 2022 5:45 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: India added 20,557 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Intruder from Pak crossed border with 11-inch knife to kill Nupur Sharma, say Raj cops
20 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

Jaipur, July 20: A Pakistani national, who was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) from...

SC protects Nupur Sharma from arrest in FIRs over her remarks on Prophet
19 July 2022 11:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said no coercive action should be taken against...

PETA calls for ban on dogs being bred for fighting
19 July 2022 9:40 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 19: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to...

'Let us have a considered view of HC', SC sends plea challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC
19 July 2022 8:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred all the writ petitions challenging the...

Maharashtra: 7 e-bikes gutted in Pune showroom blaze
19 July 2022 5:39 AM GMT

Pune, Jul 19: At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom in Maharashtra's Pune city were...

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline, 15,528 new cases reported
19 July 2022 5:04 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 19: India logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

RBI seeks regulations on cryptocurrencies: Sitharaman in LS
18 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that the...

In a first, IIM Raipur overturns gender equation by admitting more girls than boys
18 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: While giving gender parity a big boost, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)...

Second case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
18 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 18: A 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested...

Rainfall activity likely to increase in Northwest and Northeast part of India
18 July 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: In its latest weather briefing, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has...

Voting begins to elect new President of India
18 July 2022 6:16 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Voting for electing the new President of India began on Monday in Parliament....

