SC grants Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1

Guwahati, May 10: In a significant win for the opposition, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal until June 1, 2024.

The Delhi CM was arrested on March 21, 2024, for a money laundering case associated with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

As per reports, the apex court granted the bail to let him campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The bench clarified that Kejriwal must surrender once the interim bail period expires.