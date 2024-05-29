SC declines to list Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea

Guwahati, May 29: The Supreme Court of India has declined Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

The apex court granted the Delhi CM interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and asked him to surrender on June 2.

According to reports, the Supreme Court Registry has refused to list for hearing an application filed by Kejriwal, saying since he was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable.

The Delhi CM sought an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo medical treatment and in his latest plea, he mentioned that he would surrender on June 9 instead of June 2.