SC bans firecrackers across India ahead of Diwali

Guwahati, Nov 7: Ahead of Diwali celebrations, the Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers.

Furthermore, they mentioned that the ban is not only confined to the national capital Delhi but is also imposed on every state across the country.

The decision was made after the apex court responded to a plea over the high level of pollution in Udaipur, failing the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Therefore, in order to prevent air pollution as well as noise pollution in the country during the festive season, the Supreme Court has imposed the ban.

