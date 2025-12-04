SC asks states to ease BLO workload, consider additional staff deployment

New Delhi, Dec 4: Taking note of a plea highlighting severe work pressure on booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the time-bound Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed states to consider deputing additional staff to ease their workload.

The court was hearing an application filed by actor Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), which sought protection for BLOs from coercive action under the Representation of the People Act. The plea also pointed out that several BLOs—many of them teachers or anganwadi workers—had allegedly died by suicide due to extreme pressure.

Appearing for TVK, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said BLOs were being pushed beyond limits.

“Many of them have died due to the extreme pressure exerted on them by EC officials,” he claimed, adding that FIRs were also being lodged against those unable to finish duties on time.

The bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi urged states to step in.

“The state government can obviate such hardships,” the bench said, noting that additional staff could help reduce working hours. The court’s order said states may consider the “desirability of deputing additional staff at the disposal of the EC, so that the working hours can be proportionately reduced.”

For employees facing genuine difficulty, the bench said exemptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis, but clarified that states cannot withdraw staff if substitutes are not provided.

During the hearing, Sankaranarayanan highlighted incidents of FIRs filed under Section 32 of the RP Act—related to breach of official duty—and cited a case where “a youngster, who had to go on leave for his wedding, was denied leave and suspended… He committed suicide.” He urged authorities to “at least show the human side.”

The CJI remarked that states must fulfil their responsibilities. “If there is a difficulty being experienced, then on a case-to-case basis, the state government can exempt employees and provide an alternative,” he said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal called the pressure on BLOs a “harsh reality.”

The Election Commission, represented by senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh, said criminal action was taken only when BLOs showed “reluctance” to perform duties. Dwivedi said in Tamil Nadu, “more than 90 percent of the enumeration forms have been supplied.”

The EC recently extended the SIR schedule by a week in nine states and three Union Territories after concerns over the tight timelines.



PTI