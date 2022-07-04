84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme

By PTI

New Delhi, Jul 4: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear next week pleas challenging the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said that petitions will be listed next week before an appropriate bench upon reopening of the apex court after summer vacation.

Last month, the government had announced the Agnipath scheme, under which youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted in the armed forces for a four-year-tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

PTI


More in Entertainment
IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week...

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports scribes

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports ...

Next Story
Similar Posts
SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Centre

New Delhi, Jul 4: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear next week pleas challenging the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said that petitions will be listed next week before an appropriate bench upon reopening of the apex court after summer vacation.

Last month, the government had announced the Agnipath scheme, under which youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted in the armed forces for a four-year-tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

PTI


More in Entertainment
IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week...

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports scribes

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports ...

Similar Posts
X
X