SBI submits electoral bonds details to EC

Guwahati, Mar 13: In compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, the State Bank of India (SBI) submitted the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday evening.

This comes after the Supreme Court directed the SBI to reveal the information by the close of business hours on March 12.

According to the order by SC, the ECI will have to publish the information shared by the bank on their official website by 5 pm on March 15.