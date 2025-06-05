Sarbananda leads maritime push in Norway; India signs key global MoUs to boost collaboration

Oslo, June 5: In a significant push to deepen maritime collaboration and promote sustainable growth, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, led a high-level Indian delegation to Oslo, where Indian maritime companies signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with global industry leaders.

At the heart of the engagements was the signing of a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) between Germany’s Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG and India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE).

The deal involves the construction of four additional 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid vessels—reinforcing an ongoing order of eight ships currently being built at GRSE’s Kolkata facility. These vessels will feature hybrid propulsion systems and incorporate the latest in cybersecurity protocols.

GRSE also signed MoUs with Aries Marine LLC (UAE) for collaborative work on offshore platforms and vessels, and with a global engine manufacturer to further augment its technological and manufacturing capabilities.

In another key development, India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) signed an expansive MoU with Norwegian classification society DNV, covering areas such as shipbuilding, offshore maritime services, port infrastructure expansion, energy systems, ESG compliance, cybersecurity, and digital platforms.

Addressing stakeholders at the Norway Pavilion, Sonowal lauded the Nordic country’s maritime heritage and technological prowess.

“Norway has long been a valued partner of India. As proud maritime nations, both our countries share a deep commitment to sustainable ocean economies. These MoUs represent not just commercial partnerships but a shared vision of a resilient and inclusive blue economy,” he said.

The minister highlighted India’s growing emphasis on green shipping corridors, decarbonisation, ship recycling, and capacity building, citing the India-Norway Task Force on Blue Economy as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation.

He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to maritime sustainability under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Sagarmala initiative, aimed at modernising port infrastructure and promoting energy-efficient coastal and inland shipping.

“There is enormous potential for collaboration in offshore wind energy, digitalisation, and sustainable port development. Together, we can make a lasting impact not only bilaterally but across the Indo-Pacific,” he added.

The Indian delegation included a strong line-up of maritime companies, from major players like L&T Shipbuilding, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, and Goa Shipyard Limited, to promising MSMEs such as Buoyancy Consultants, Marine Electricals, and Smart Engineering & Design Solutions (SEDS).

India’s presence at Oslo underscores its intent to emerge as a maritime innovation hub, leveraging international partnerships to create a robust, future-ready maritime sector anchored in sustainability and global collaboration.