Sadhguru receives 'Global Indian of the Year' award from Canada India Foundation

Bengaluru, May 26: Spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, has received the 'Global Indian of the Year' award from the Canada India Foundation (CIF) for his exceptional contributions to elevating human consciousness and advancing ecological efforts through the Conscious Planet movement.

The prestigious award recognises individuals of Indian origin who have made a significant global impact. Originally announced in October 2024, the formal award ceremony was held on May 22, 2025, in Toronto, according to a media release from the foundation.

The award was presented by Ritesh Malik, Chair of the CIF, and Sunita Vyas, National Convenor of the CIF, in the presence of Indo-Canadian leaders, entrepreneurs, and community members.

Along with the award, a CAD 50,000 prize was conferred upon Sadhguru, which he dedicated to Cauvery Calling, an initiative to revitalise the river Cauvery and transform the lives of 84 million people, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ritesh Malik shared, “Sadhguru provides practical and long-term solutions to the planet-wide challenges like soil degradation, climate change and food quality. Canada can benefit greatly from thought leaders like Sadhguru, whose teachings align with Canada’s own focus on individual well-being, sustainability, and inclusivity. His emphasis on yoga, meditation, and mindfulness aligns perfectly with Canada’s public health priorities, especially in the great challenge to the system offered by mental illness.”

Taking to social media platform X, CIF said, “Extremely grateful, on behalf of the Indo-Canadian community, to have Sadhguru accept the Canada India Foundation’s Global Indian of the Year award last evening. Sadhguru’s message resonates deeply: a conscious and compassionate humanity is the way forward.”

In response, Sadhguru conveyed his appreciation and said, “Wonderful to see the Indian community contributing to the growth and prosperity of both Canada and India. Deeply appreciate your warmth and hospitality. Much Love and Blessings.”

Canada India Foundation is a public policy think tank focused on strengthening Canada-India relations through dialogue, policy advocacy, and leadership engagement. Its Global Indian Award honours individuals of Indian heritage who exemplify excellence and service to humanity.

--IANS



