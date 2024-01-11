Sacred deliveries: expectant mothers seek caesareans on auspicious day of Ram temple consecration

Guwahati, Jan 11: Several pregnant women in Uttar Pradesh have made requests to undergo caesarean section deliveries on January 22, coinciding with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to reports, Seema Dwivedi, acting in charge of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College, mentioned that they have received written requests for 12 to 14 caesarean deliveries in one labour room, and arrangements have been made for 35 caesarean operations on January 22.

Expectant mothers, considering it an “auspicious day", have sought deliveries on that date, even if their due dates are a few days before or after January 22.

The first phase of the Ram temple is nearing completion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol on January 22.

Dwivedi further stated that pregnant women often consult priests to determine an auspicious date and time for delivery, and she expressed concern about families expecting medical professionals to overlook potential complications for the sake of adhering to auspicious times. According to Dwivedi, mothers believe that babies born on the day of the temple’s consecration will inherit qualities symbolised by Lord Ram, such as heroism, integrity and obedience.