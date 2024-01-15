Sachin Tendulkar flags deepfake video endorsing gaming app

Guwahati, Jan 15: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Monday raised concerned about the rise in incidents of deepfake videos after he became the latest victim of one.

A deepfake video featuring the legend of Indian cricket endorsing the gaming app ‘Skyward Aviator Quest’ is making rounds on various social media platforms wherein he is not only seen seemingly advocating for the app but also falsely claiming that his daughter, Sara, is reaping financial benefits from it.

Addressing the disturbing misuse of technology, Tendulkar posted the deepfake video on X with the caption, “These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes.”

