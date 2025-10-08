Sabarimala gold row: BJP stages protest near CM’s residence, seeks Minister’s exit

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8: The Kerala BJP on Wednesday organised a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s official residence, demanding accountability over alleged mismanagement and looting at the famed Sabarimala temple.

State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar led the demonstration, claiming that Hindu devotees have faced repeated attacks under the Left government.

Addressing the crowd, Chandrasekhar said, “For the past nearly ten years, CM Vijayan has been attacking Hindu devotees. Nobody can forget 2016, when people were fed up with Congress' rule, and Vijayan demanded resignations then.”

He added that reports of large-scale looting in Hindu temples are now widespread, questioning why such irregularities occur only in Hindu religious institutions.

Chandrasekhar warned the ruling CPI(M) and Congress that the BJP would no longer remain silent.

“People cannot be fooled anymore. We will not allow this to continue,” he said. He put forth specific demands, which include the resignation of the Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan and the Board chairman, and a thorough investigation of the past 30 years of the Travancore Devaswom Board’s functioning by a central agency.

“We will go to any extent to ensure this happens. The 30-year report of the TDB must be published,” he added.

The protest comes amid heightened scrutiny over the ongoing Sabarimala gold plating row, which has already triggered three consecutive days of uproar in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The BJP, however, has no representation in the 140-member Assembly.

The controversy revolves around the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols, which were allegedly taken to Chennai without proper authorisation, sparking debates over procedural lapses and adherence to temple traditions.

Assembly proceedings were repeatedly disrupted, prompting the Speaker to intervene and temporarily adjourn the House. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, speaking on the issue for the first time, condemned the Opposition’s disruptive tactics while affirming that all legal and administrative actions, including SIT investigations, were proceeding impartially.

Chandrasekhar’s protest highlighted the BJP’s intent to make temple governance a key political issue, signalling that the party will continue to press for administrative transparency, accountability, and a full investigation into alleged irregularities at Sabarimala.

The party has also emphasised the need to address devotees’ grievances and ensure the sanctity of one of Kerala’s most revered temples.

