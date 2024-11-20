Russian President Putin expected to visit New Delhi in 2025 for reciprocal annual visit with India

Guwahati, Nov 20: The president of Russia Vladimir Putin may visit India as part of a laid down structure between the two countries for reciprocal annual visits by their leaders, diplomatic.

While both sides are exploring the possibility, no final decision has been made.

Earlier in July Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to Putin during their summit talks in Moscow. Modi also travelled to Kazan, Russia, last month for the BRICS summit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, highlighted the strong bilateral ties between India and Russia during a video interaction with senior Indian editors in Delhi. He mentioned that Putin’s visit is under consideration but refrained from providing a specific timeline or confirming the plan.

"We are looking forward to the visit. The dates will be mutually worked out soon," Peskov said.

Reportedly, the media interaction was organized by the Russian State-owned Sputnik news agency,

India and Russia have held several meetings this year, focusing on strengthening their bilateral relations and discussing the Ukraine conflict. Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exchange views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, including trade, economic ties, energy, and connectivity.