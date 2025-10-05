'Russia offers huge potential for Indian textile exports': MoS Margherita in Moscow

Guwahati, Oct 5: With the United States (US) increasing tariff on Indian goods, the Government of India is looking towards other countries to boost exports and as a part of this effort, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita visited Russia and had talks with his Russian counterparts about the possibility of increasing exports to that country.

Talking to The Assam Tribune over phone from Russia, Margherita said that over the years, Indian textile industry looked towards the US and the West for textile exports and now India has started shifting focus towards other countries.

Margherita, during his visit to Russia, inaugurated an Indian textile and apparel fair where around 100 traders from India took part. He said that apart from apparels, handloom products were also in display in the fair and the response was very positive.

“I also had discussions with the office-bearers of the textile importers association of Russia and the discussions were very positive. We expect more exports to Russia soon,” he added.

The minister revealed that Russia imports textiles worth around 12 billion US dollars every year and so far, in this India’s share has been very low. But things are likely to change soon as Russia has shown interest in importing textiles from India, the minister said.

During the visit, Margherita had discussions with the Russian deputy ministers of industry and trade. The discussions centred around issues like research and development, trade, tariff and academic cooperation.

Margherita also visited the historic 250-year-old Tsaritsyno Museum, a cultural hub that attracts around two million visitors annually. He said that the museum would host ‘Fabric of Time’ exhibition this December that will showcase diverse Indian textiles and handlooms.

The minister also spoke to a few garment manufacturers of Russia and found that some Indian workers are also engaged in the factories in that country. “I came to know that the factory managers as well as workers are very much satisfied with the performance of the Indian workers, who also receive good salaries,” he added.