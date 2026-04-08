RSS files police complaints over Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ remark in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 8: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday said it has filed complaints at two police stations in Assam against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly comparing the ideology of the organisation and the BJP to a “poisonous snake” during an election rally.

According to an RSS spokesperson, the complaints seek legal action over “derogatory, provocative, and communally sensitive statements made during a recent election rally” in south Assam.

In the complaints, the RSS alleged that Kharge made the controversial remarks at a rally in Nilambazar under the Karimganj South Assembly constituency in Sribhumi district.

“If a poisonous snake is moving in front of you while you are offering namaz, you must stop the prayer and rush to kill the poisonous snake first — that is what the Quran prescribes you to do. I tell you that the RSS and BJP are like that same poisonous snake,” Kharge was quoted as saying in the complaints.

The RSS expressed serious concern over the remarks, stating that they were “inflammatory in nature and capable of inciting hostility, intimidation, and violence against workers and supporters of the RSS and the BJP”.

The complaints further stated that the remarks constitute a “corrupt electoral practice under Section 83 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” and alleged that they “criminally intimidated the public and promoted enmity between supporters of different political and social groups”.

Describing the ideology of the RSS and BJP as “poisonous” and calling for their elimination could encourage “bodily harm against members and supporters of these organisations”, the complaints said.

The RSS also alleged that Kharge’s remarks attempt to promote “communal division between Hindu and Muslim communities, potentially disturbing public peace and harmony in Assam and influencing the electoral environment”.

The complainants further claimed that such statements could lead to communal tensions or clashes if not addressed promptly by authorities.

The complaints were filed by RSS North Assam secretary Khagen Saikia at Dispur Police Station and South Assam secretary Jyotsnamoy Chakraborty at Silchar Police Station.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party had also filed complaints over the same issue at Basistha Police Station and with the Election Commission on Tuesday.





PTI