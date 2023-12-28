RSS chief to meet ‘Sattradhikars’ in Assam's Majuli

Guwahati, Dec 28: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a three-day visit to Assam, will go to the river island Majuli on Thursday to meet ‘Sattradhikars’ or heads of Vaishnav monasteries, a spokesperson of the organisation said.

An RSS spokesperson said that Bhagwat would have significant discussions on a number of topics, including religious conversions, with the tribal people and the heads of several monasteries during his two-day visit.

After his meetings in Majuli, Bhagwat will travel to Dibrugarh, spend the night there, and meet with other state RSS leaders.

The spokesperson said that the outcome of these discussions should have a significant impact on how the organisation approaches the current social issues in the region.