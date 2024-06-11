RSS chief calls for peace in Manipur; Gaurav Gogoi challenges Modi's response

Guwahati, June 11: A rift in political perspective emerged as Assam Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to the ongoing unrest in Manipur. This comes in the wake of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent call to prioritise peace restoration in the northeastern state.

In a statement posted on X, Gogoi expressed scepticism towards Modi's willingness to address the concerns raised by Bhagwat. "I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat," Gogoi asserted, further accusing Modi of potential constitutional violations and misuse of law enforcement agencies.

Gogoi, who represents the Jorhat constituency, highlighted the role of the opposition-led INDIA alliance in defending democratic institutions. "Thankfully, the people have chosen the INDIA alliance to speak up on its behalf and defend the Indian Parliament and the Constitution," he added.

I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies and try to bend the Indian constitution.



Thankfully the people have chosen the INDIA alliance to speak up on… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) June 11, 2024

The Manipur crisis, which has been ongoing since May last year, has put PM Modi under intense scrutiny from opposition parties. Bhagwat's recent remarks at an RSS event in Nagpur further amplified the urgency of addressing the situation in Manipur. "Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year," Bhagwat said, calling for a departure from election rhetoric to focus on national challenges.



