RS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm as govt, oppn trade barbs over Rahul, Adani issues

New Delhi, Mar 20: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned within minutes of the House assembling for the day on Monday, as the ruling and opposition parties traded barbs over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark in London and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition parties shouted slogans in support of their demands, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm.

Dhankhar said he had received notices under rule 267-9 from Congress members, including Pramod Tiwari, Rajneet Ranjan, Kumar Ketkar, Syed Nasir Hussain, Amee Yajnik, AKhilesh Prasad Singh, Neeraj Dangi and Mukul Wasnik, to discuss the failure of the government to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to look into allegations of accounting fraud and stock market manipulation against the Adani Group.

Binoy Viswam (CPI) and Elamaram Kareem (CPM) wanted a high-level probe monitored by the Supreme Court into the allegations made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group while Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress) wanted a discussion on the 'Z-plus' security being provided to Gujarat conman Kiran J Patel, who posed as a PMO official.

Rule 267 requires setting aside the business of the day to discuss the issue being raised.

Even before the chairman gave his ruling on the 267 notices, both sides were up on their feet raising slogans. The treasury benches wanted an apology from Gandhi for his remarks in London, while the Congress-led opposition sought a discussion on the Adani affair.

Dhankhar then adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.