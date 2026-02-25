Rs 4 crore cash found at Odisha mines officer’s home

Bhubaneswar, Feb 25: In the highest-ever cash seizure by Odisha's Vigilance Department, the anti corruption sleuths on Wednesday unearthed over Rs 4 crore in cash from the Bhubaneswar flat of Deputy Director of Mines, Cuttack Circle.

The accused, identified as Debabrata Mohanty, was apprehended on Tuesday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a licensed coal vendor for allowing smooth running of his coal depot and to grant permission to transport coal.

Following his arrest, Vigilance officials launched simultaneous searches at multiple locations linked to him, including his residential flat at Shree Vihar, Patia in Bhubaneswar, his parental house at Mathasahi in Bhadrak, and his office chamber in Cuttack to ascertain whether the accused Deputy Director has possessed any disproportionate assets (DA).

During the ongoing searches, cash exceeding Rs 4 crore was recovered from his flat in Bhubaneswar. The money was found concealed in trolley bags and almirahs.

Officials said the counting process is underway to determine the exact amount.

The recovery marks the largest cash seizure ever made by Odisha Vigilance.

Additionally, Rs 1.20 lakh in cash was recovered and seized from Mohanty's office drawer and personal possession.

Apart from the cash, Vigilance officials have so far unearthed the following assets: A palatial double-storeyed building measuring approximately 2,400 sq ft at Pahala in Bhubaneswar. Gold ornaments weighing around 130 grams have also been recovered from Mohanty's posession.

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, against Mohanty at the Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station in this regard on Monday.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Monday, told the State Assembly that the Vigilance Department has registered a total 416 cases against government officers and employees in the state for taking bribes, committing financial irregularities in government fund and possession of disproportionate assets between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025.

--IANS