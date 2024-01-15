Rs 21 lakhs burnt after thieves attempt to rob ATM using gas cutter in Maharashtra

Guwahati, Jan 15: A failed attempt by a few unidentified robbers to steal money from an ATM in Maharashtra’s Thane district with a gas cutter triggered a fire, reducing Rs. 21 lakh of stored cash to ashes.

According to reports, the incident took place at the ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank located in the Vishnu Nagar area of Dombivali in the early hours of January 13.

An official said, “Unidentified persons broke open the lock of the shutter to enter the ATM kiosk between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on January 13. They used a gas cutter to open the ATM. However, the intense heat generated during the process caused a fire.”

The official informed that the internal components of the ATM were severely damaged in the fire, resulting in the destruction of the machine and loss of the stored cash amounting upto Rs. 21,11,800.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the police station against the unidentified robbers under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), 380 (Theft in any building, tent or vessel, and 427 (Committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code.

