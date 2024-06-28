Roof collapse at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1: One dead, several injured

Guwahati, June 28: In a tragic incident early this morning, a portion of the roof at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 (T1) collapsed amid heavy rain. The incident resulted in the death of one person, and several others were injured.

The Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, visited the site to take stock of the situation. He later rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital to meet those affected. “We are taking this incident very seriously,” said the Minister.

The collapse occurred at the departure area canopy, leading to the temporary suspension of flight operations, the civil aviation ministry said. The terminal has been evacuated, and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, according to Naidu.

"Heavy rain in early morning today has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Delhi airport Terminal 1. As a result of which, flights to and from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for smooth operation of the flights," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

However, the arrival and departure of flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have caused waterlogging and traffic congestion across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. Gurgaon Municipal Corporation workers are addressing waterlogged areas, and Delhi Transport Corporation teams are on standby to manage any emergencies.