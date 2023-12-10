Road mishap claims 8 lives on Bareilly-Nainital Highway

Guwahati, Dec 10: As many as eight people, including a toddler, were charred to death in a tragic accident that took place on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway on Saturday night.

As per reports, the terrifying incident occurred after a vehicle’s tyre burst, following which the vehicle collided with a dumper in the Bhojipura police station region of Uttar Pradesh.

Unfortunately, people inside the vehicle were unable to escape the vehicle, which led to the horrifying mishap.

Meanwhile, locals in that area immediately informed the police and the fire department, but they were unable to save any lives.