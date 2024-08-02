Road accident victims to receive free cashless treatment: Nitin Gadkari

Guwahati, August 2: The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, said that the government has implemented a scheme to provide cashless treatment to victims of road accidents caused by motor vehicles, regardless of the type of road.

As per reports, Nitin Gadkari informed the parliament on Thursday that, “Transport ministry has developed a scheme and begun implementing it on a pilot basis in Chandigarh and Assam that is being administered under the aegis of the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, constituted under Section 164B of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” Nitin Gadkari informed the parliament on Thursday.

He further said, “The initiative aims to provide cashless treatment to victims of road accidents”.

The ministry is implementing this program in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA).

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the minister said under the scheme the eligible victims are administered health benefit packages relating to trauma and polytrauma care at empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan-Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY), up to a maximum amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh for seven days from the date of the accident.

The NHA, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is responsible for the program’s implementation in coordination with local police, empanelled hospitals, state health agencies, the national informatics centre and the General Insurance Council is responsible for implementation of the programme.