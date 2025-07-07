RJD warns of mass disenfranchisement on ongoing voter roll revision process in Bihar

New Delhi, July 7: In a sharp reaction to the ongoing voter roll revision process in Bihar, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday voiced serious concerns over what he termed as a mass-scale disenfranchisement plan targeting the poor, Dalits, Muslims, and backward communities.

His remarks came as Opposition parties, including his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) first phase of voter list revision in the state.

“This concern is not personal - it is collective,” Jha told IANS.

"This is the concern of every poor person who is being targeted for eviction from the electoral list.”

Jha criticised the ECI's approach as exclusionary and said it is especially unjust in a state like Bihar, which he described as "document-deficit."

He pointed out that demanding 11 specific documents within just 25 days makes it nearly impossible for many, especially those living outside the state, to comply.

“You’re revising rolls after 22 years and giving just 25 days. You know Bihar lacks easy access to certificates. You know 20 per cent of people live outside the state. Where will they get these documents from? How can they return, collect them, and submit them within this narrow timeframe?” Jha told IANS.

The RJD lawmaker alleged that the entire exercise violates Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, which promotes voter inclusion.

"But this entire campaign is focused on exclusion. Even the public notices published in newspapers have only sown confusion. You are giving excessive powers to local officials - Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) - who can now arbitrarily add or remove names. This is deeply worrying.”

He added that this is not just a legal or technical issue but a democratic one.

"Today, every major newspaper in Bihar has written about it. People from every caste and religion are afraid. There was no consultation with stakeholders, no transparency. In such a situation, approaching the Supreme Court was the only option."

The opposition INDIA bloc has called for a Bihar Bandh on July 9, opposing the voter list revision. The alliance claims the exercise could disenfranchise nearly 20 per cent of the state’s 8 crore voters, disproportionately affecting marginalised groups.

"Who are the ones being excluded? The poor, the backward, the Dalits, the Muslims. This isn't just about documentation — this is about trust in the system. The ECI must remember that it's not the custodian of suspicion, it is the custodian of free and fair elections."

Jha also raised concerns about the recent ‘Sanatan Mahakumbh’ held at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where Bageshwar Dham leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri called for a ‘Bhagwa-e-Hind’ and demanded the creation of a Hindu Rashtra.

"We are people of the Constitution. We believe in Ambedkar, in Gandhi, in Nehru. India is a multi-religious, multi-lingual nation with diverse traditions. Our flag is tricolour, not monochrome. One-nation-one-religion thinking doesn’t fit the soul of India."

The RJD MP also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at the BRICS Summit, where the PM called terrorism "the most serious challenge facing humanity" and said it must be condemned unequivocally.

"This platform has always had global significance, and the Prime Minister’s message was indeed meaningful. But when the US President Donald Trump makes threatening statements about BRICS and its potential currency initiatives, we should have responded strongly to assert our independence and challenge American hegemony."

Jha suggested India must take a principled stance in this evolving geopolitical environment and not appear passive in the face of economic intimidation.

In a social media post, Trump warned of a 10 per cent tariff on any country aligning with what he called BRICS’ "anti-American policies". He had earlier threatened a 100 per cent tariff if BRICS moves forward with proposals to reduce dollar dependence in global trade.

--IANS



