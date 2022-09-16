Rift over 'Joymala' reaches court, TN refuses to return Assam elephants

Guwahati, Sep 16: Ever since the disheartening video of Assam elephant—Joymala (also known as Jeymalyatha) who was allegedly tortured by her caretakers at a temple complex in Tamil Nadu has gone viral, a bone of contention ensued between the States of Tamil Nadu and Assam. As the two States locked horns over the elephant, the Southern State has decided not to return the elephants leased out by Assam.

As per reports, around nine elephants including Joymala were leased or sold to temples in Tamil Nadu several years ago. However, when the video of animal cruelty surfaced, Assam has stepped up efforts to retrieve all the elephants.

The squabble has now reached the courts as Assam government has filed a petition in Gauhati High Court after Tamil Nadu refused to return the elephants. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed that the State has no intention of sending back the elephant gifted to the temple.

The Tamil Nadu government, in a reply to a PIL filed by the Assam government, told the Madras High Court that it will not return the leased elephants, said reports.



Denying the accusations, the Tamil Nadu government claimed that the elephants are in good conditions. Moreover, the Ministry of Environment and Forest also joined the bandwagon and claimed that the present team is taking good care of the jumbo and recent visuals of cruelty to the animal were old.

Our beloved Joymala is now all hale and hearty.

The present team is taking good care of the jumbo! pic.twitter.com/PBGYPZhtww — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) September 14, 2022

Animals Rights organisation, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), released a video on Twitter on August 26, showing Joymala being tortured by her mahouts inside a temple premise in Tamil Nadu. The video depicted the plight that elephants like Joymala had to undergo in the southern State. This also resulted in several celebrities expressing their concern over the safety of the elephant and the alleged mistreatment they received.

Dear Sirs, @himantabiswa, @mkstalin , @cmpatowary, @Ramachandranmla, please send elephant Jeymalyatha alias Joymala to a rescue centre where she can receive specialised care, live free & be in the company of her fellow beings. She needs help to recover from her trauma. Grateful🙏 https://t.co/vwC3RaarcT — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 4, 2022









PETA India claimed that its "veterinary inspection" of the elephant on 27 July this year revealed that the animal was being abused by the mahout. Countering the allegations made by PETA, the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in a tweet denied the allegations and posted a video showing the animal 'doing good'.

Elephant Joymala in Srivilliputhur Andal Temple. Absolutely doing good. Taken good care by the present team. Bathing facility has also been created. Some fake videos are circulating in social media. This video is taken today. 5.9.22. ⁦@PetaIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/gK6la8WOXM — TN HRCE (@tnhrcedept) September 5, 2022





However, PETA, alleged that it was a publicity stunt and slammed the department.

Latest video surfaced in June'22 where she is beaten in the sanctum sanctorum of Krishnan Kovil temple near Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil. Any claims that this is an older video r not substantiated w/ proof. @himantabiswa @cmpatowary @mkyadava https://t.co/21UttvaW6V [5/8] — PETA India (@PetaIndia) September 4, 2022





Taking cognisance of the matter, the Assam Government made efforts to bring back nine elephants, including Joymala, back to the State. A four-member team was also sent to Tamil Nadu, however, they were denied access to the elephant, said reports.