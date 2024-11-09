Rift in Congress? Local workers halt Pranjal Ghatowar's campaign efforts in Samaguri

Samaguri, Nov 9: With just four days until the Samaguri bypoll, a visible rift has emerged within the Congress party. On Friday night, Congress workers in in the by-poll-bound constituency halted Pranjal Ghatowar’s campaign efforts, protesting his presence in campaigning.

Ghatowar, son of former Congress minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, arrived to rally support for the party’s candidate, Tanzil Hussain, but was met with strong resistance as local Congress supporters demanded he “leave the place immediately.”

The incident, which unfolded late in the night, saw workers chanting slogans against Ghatowar. Sources within the party suggest the outrage stemmed from reports that Pranjal and his father may be contemplating a move to join the BJP, a claim that has not been confirmed but has stirred emotions in the Congress ranks as the November 13 by-polls approach.

The Congress is perceived to have a slight advantage in Samaguri due to its sizable minority voter base. This race has now become increasingly tense, with BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma facing off against Tanzil Hussain for this high-stakes seat.

The political climate is further intensified by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent statements targeting Congress MP Rakibul Hussain.

The Chief Minister alleged that Hussain had used his previous ministerial post to provide government jobs through backdoor channels and has called for a police interrogation following the election.

"A minister is not capable of giving jobs to anyone; hence, Hussain must be interrogated by the police on his claim,” Sarma had said, promising action post-election.

The BJP, apart from Samaguri, has fielded Diganta Ghatowar and Nihar Ranjan Das in Behali and Dholai, respectively, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) are vying for seats in Bongaigaon and Sidli.