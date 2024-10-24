RG Kar scam: Academic credentials of Sandip Ghosh confidant doctors under CBI scanner

Kolkata, Oct 24: The academic credentials of certain junior doctors of R.G. Kar Medical College, who had been accused of unleashing “threat culture” within the hospital premises and were known to be close confidants of the former and controversial principal, Sandip Ghosh, are currently under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the multi-crore financial irregularities case.



One of them is Ashish Pandey, the house staff attached to R.G. Kar, who is already in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities case. Apart from Pandey, the credentials of two other doctors of R.G. Kar are also under the scanner of the central agency, especially how the duo got the chance to become resident doctors without going through the normal processes required for it.

However, for the sake of investigation, the CBI officials were unwilling to reveal the identities of these two junior doctors. Sources aware of the developments said the CBI officials after questioning some other junior doctors as well as certain members of the faculty of R.G. Kar, have found that these three junior doctors, including Pandey, enjoyed the undeserved preferences because of the patronage from the Sandip Ghosh that they enjoyed.



Many in R.G. Kar who were questioned as witnesses by the investigating officials have revealed that all these three accused junior doctors did not care to follow the norms of marking attendance through the bio-metric system or attending to the patients, which are mandatory for junior doctors. Incidentally, on Wednesday evening only, the probe committee formed by the West Bengal Health Department against two doctors, Birupaksha Biswas and Avik Dey, who were tainted of running the ‘threat culture’ at different state run medical colleges and hospitals, submitted the report.

Sources said the probe committee in its report has accepted the authenticity of several allegations against both Dey and Biswas, especially the latter, in the matter. Based on the findings of the report, the state government will now take appropriate actions against Biswas and Dey.