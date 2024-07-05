New date for NEET-PG 2024 announced, to be held on Aug 11

Guwahati, July 5: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 will be conducted on August 11, 2024, in two shifts.

The notice added that the cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 would continue to be August 15, 2024.

“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 has been rescheduled. The NEET-PG shall now be conducted on 11th August 2024 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be 15th August 2024,” the board said in a notification.

The exam was previously scheduled to be held on June 23. However, it was postponed as a ‘precautionary measure’ amidst allegations of paper leaks.















