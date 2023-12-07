Revanth Reddy sworn in as new Telangana CM

Guwahati, Dec 7: Following the victory in the assembly elections, Congress state president Amunula Revanth Reddy was sworn in as Telangana's new chief minister on Thursday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of the new chief minister at a ceremony held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, 11 members of his cabinet also took the oath of office including Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka as Deputy Chief Minister and former Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The eight others to join the cabinet are Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Revanth Reddy on taking charge of the office assuring him full support to further the state's progress.

“Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens,” he posted on X.





