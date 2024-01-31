Republic Day Parade 2024: Best marching contingents and tableaux awarded

New Delhi, Jan 31:Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday gave away the best marching contingents and tableaux awards for the Republic Day Parade. He announced separate results, one by a panel of judges and the other through an online public vote conducted by MyGov.

Three panels of judges were appointed to assess the performance of Marching Contingents from three Services, Marching Contingents from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other auxiliary forces, and tableaux from various States/Union Territories and Ministries/Departments.

Odisha was adjudged the best state/union territory (UT) tableau by a panel of judges whereas Sikh Regiment Contingent as best marching contingent among the three services, and Delhi Police Women Contingent named best marching contingent among Central Armed Police Forces/other auxiliary forces in both categories, an Ministry of Defence (MoD) official said.

The MoD in a statement added that best states/UTs tableau award was given to Odisha's Woman Empowerment in Viksit Bharat, followed by Gujarat (Dhordo: A Global Icon Of Gujarat's Border Tourism) and Tamil Nadu (Kudavolai System in ancient Tamil Nadu -- Mother of Democracy).

Ministry of Culture's tableau based on the theme 'Bharat: Mother of Democracy' bagged the top position among Ministries/Departments in the panel of judges section.

Special Prize was given to Central Public Works Department (Central Vista -- Viksit Bharat Ka Pratibimb) whereas special memento was given to 'Vande Bharatam' – Dance Group, the MoD official added.

The MoD said that in addition to the panel of judges, a web page was created on MyGov platform for online registration of citizens for watching the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony 2024 online.

An online poll was conducted by MyGov for the citizens to vote for their favourite tableau from states/UTs and Ministries/Departments as well as among the marching contingents to select the best among the popular choice category.

The online poll for the popular choice was conducted between January 25 to 27 on MyGov web page.

The results mentioned disclosed that best marching contingent among the three services is Rajputana Rifles Regimental Marching Contingent.

Best Marching Contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces is CRPF Woman Marching Contingent.

First position for states/UTs tableau was given to Gujarat (Dhordo: A Global Icon Of Gujarat's Border Tourism) followed by Uttar Pradesh (Viksit Bharat Samradh Virasat), Andhra Pradesh (Transforming School Education in Andhra Pradesh – Making Students Globally Competitive).

The best tableau for Central Ministries/Departments was given to 'Vibrant Villages' prepared by Ministry of Home Affairs.